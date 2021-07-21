'Not Holding Tokyo Olympics 2020 Due To Pressure From IOC,' Insists Japan PM Yoshide Suga

Fans cannot wait for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which is set to begin in two days. The showpiece event will take place from July 23 to August 8 this year after the Summer Games were cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic. However, despite several organizations and Japanese citizens raising concerns regarding the upcoming event amid the COVID pandemic, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga insisted he was not pushed by the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to hold the event.

Japan PM denies IOC pressure to hold Tokyo Olympics

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga denied any claims the IOC pressurized him into holding the Summer Games. The move to hold the Olympics this year is somewhat unpopular locally as the Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Tokyo. Suga said, "We raised our hands and we sought the Olympics because we wanted to do it. If they tried to force something on me, I'd kick it right back at them."

Certainly a golden day for Australia 🟡🟢



✅ Brisbane announced as the hosts of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games



✅ @TheMatildas win 2-1 over their neighbours New Zealand in their first match at #Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | @AUSOlympicTeam pic.twitter.com/wcgqGx7l3R — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 21, 2021

Yoshihide Suga defends stance to hold Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Japan PM further insisted that the Tokyo Olympics could be held safely as infections in the capital remained comparatively low. With about 14 million residents, Tokyo has seen around 1,000 daily new cases in recent days, which is far less than major cities of a similar size. However, on Wednesday, the Japanese capital recorded 1,832 new cases, the highest figure since January.

Meanwhile, Suga further defended his stance by comparing Tokyo's infection rates to recent major sports events such as Wimbledon and Euro 2020 that took place in packed stadiums with fans without masks despite tens of thousands of new daily cases. The Japan PM said, "If you compare our number of infections to countries abroad, we have fewer by a whole order of magnitude. We've got vaccinations advancing, we're taking tough steps to prevent infections, and so my judgement is we're in the right place and we're ready to go."

Tokyo Olympics could face last-minute cancellation, says chief

On Tuesday, Tokyo Olympics 2020 chief Toshiro Muto cautioned the public that the showpiece event could face a last-minute cancellation if the COVID crisis gets out of hand in the nation's capital. While addressing a news conference, Muto said, "We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."