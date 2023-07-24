Not Man Utd, Real Madrid or Lakers, here's the most valued sports franchise in the world

While Franchises across different sports compete against their rivals in the same league or in crossover tournaments like UEFA Champions League, there is another battle that they are a part of and in it, different sporting outfits from around the world take on each other. Messi vs Ronaldo is an unending debate, but it is still relevant as both are an eminent part of a specific sport. But what if someone draws enquires who is better between Ronaldo and LeBron James? More importantly, can an answer be attained? Comparisons can be drawn and on similar lines, a sporting unit which is not in the realm of football or soccer as it is known in that part of the world has outshined the powerhouses such as Real Madrid and Manchester United in terms of aggregate value, as disseminated by Forbes.

The world's 50 most valuable sports teams are worth a total of $222.7 billion, a 30% increase over the previous year and the largest increase in the last five years.The NFL maintains its dominance, with 30 of its 32 teams ranking in the top 50, accounting for 60% of the list. The last time the NFL had at least 30 teams was in 2014. The league had a record 32 teams in the top 50 in 2013. However, the top three on the list at the time were soccer teams: Real Madrid, Manchester United, and FC Barcelona. This year, the NFL has six of the top ten teams and 13 of the top 20. The primary reason for the NFL's success- The richest media deal in sports, worth $112 billion through 2032.

Which is the most valued sports franchise in the world?

The Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League are worth $8 billion and have held the top spot since 2016. The New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), the Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion), and the New York Yankees and New York Giants, both valued at $6 billion, round out the top five. There were no teams from the NHL, IPL, or MLS in the top 50. The New York Rangers are the most valuable hockey team, worth $2 billion, and the Mumbai Indians are the most valuable cricket team, worth $1.3 billion.