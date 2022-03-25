'Not Our Choice,' Says Lewis Hamilton On Uncomfortable Situation To Race In Saudi Arabia

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton continues to feel uncomfortable racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the grave human rights violations in the country. According to reports, the Brit received a letter from the family of a 14-year old prisoner, who is set to be executed. While Hamilton has acknowledged that it is crazy to hear about such reports, he highlighted that it was not his or the decision of any of the other drivers to race in Saudi Arabia.

Lewis Hamilton continues to feel uncomfortable to race in Saudi Arabia

While answering how it felt to race in Saudi Arabia, Lewis Hamilton said, "I don't really know what to say. My position is still the same as when I spoke here last year. There's not really a lot that I can say that's going to make much of a difference. It's obviously mind-blowing to hear the stories... I've heard that there's a letter sent to me from a 14-year-old that's on death row... When you are 14 you don't know what the hell you are doing in life, so it's..."

The 37-year old Brit then added, "But we don't decide where we go. I think we are duty-bound to try while we are here [to raise awareness], it's not necessarily our responsibility when we are brought here, but we try and do what we can. I think it's important that we just try to educate ourselves and with the little bit of difference that we can make, make sure that we are doing something. But ultimately, it's the responsibility of those in power to make the changes. And we're not really seeing enough, so we need to see more."

🏁 FP1 CLASSIFICATION 🏁



🔝 Leclerc followed by Verstappen... again 😅

🙌 Bottas and Alfa Romeo in P3

🤕 K-Mag w/ mechanical issue#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/pn9gchD7q0 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 25, 2022

Hamilton's comments emerge after previous reports claimed that the Saudi Arabian GP might be cancelled due to the human rights violations record of the country. As for the F1 2022 season, it has begun on a high note with the pecking order has changed. Hamilton and Mercedes F1 no longer seem to be the dominant force as Ferrari F1 have emerged as Red Bull Racing's closest challengers.

At last week's race in Bahrain, the team clinched a 1-2 as Charles Leclerc finished ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. The duo were followed by the Mercedes F1 team of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Meanwhile, none of the red Bull Racing drivers finished the race after they both suffered engine issues, with just a few laps remaining in the race.