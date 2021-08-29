Bhavina Patel opened up on the pressure of her Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles Table Tennis Class 4 category gold medal match against China's Zhou Ying on Sunday where she clinched a historic silver on Sunday. At the same time, Bhavina also heaped praise on her opponent Ying and explained how her experience helped her in finishing at the top of the podium.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel vows to come back stronger after clinching silver

"There was a bit of nervousness at one point due to which I could not give my 100% that I was supposed to give and I am not satisfied because of that and I am a bit disappointed as well. But, I will try my level best to overcome this shortcoming in the next tournament", said Bhavina Patel while addressing the media after her gold medal match.

"I control my mind and it's not a big deal but, this was my first experience. She (Zhou Ying) has played outstandingly well for China and she used to hit the ball irrespective of the areas it went. Since her movement is also fast and she is experienced as well due to which I got nervous. I tried to give my 100% but was not able to do so and that is why I feel gutted because had I put in little more effort, then definitely I could have done it", she added.

"What I could not do this time, I will definitely try to get it done next time", the Indian paddler further added.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina explains how pressure got the better of her

"I was confident of winning the gold medal but, was also feeling some pressure and was unable to control my mindset (referring to the thoughts that were going through in her mind during the contest). I was confident but could not implement my strategies. These are the reasons why the match went beyond my control", she added.

Bhavina Patel at Paralympics

Bhavina Patel could not clinch gold in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 but she has now etched her name in the history books courtesy of her silver medal-winning performance. The Gujarat paddler achieved a new feat as India won its first-ever Table Tennis medal either at the Olympics or the Paralympics.