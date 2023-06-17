Notable Moments Of Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies Career, Both On And Off The Court

A timeline of some of the notable of moments on and off of Ja Morant’s career from the time the Memphis Grizzlies made him the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019 to his 25-game suspension announced Friday by the league.

Commissioner Adam Silver had said the league would announce any discipline after the NBA Finals were completed following an investigation into a second social media incident involving a handgun within a three-month span.

— June 16, 2023: The NBA suspends Morant 25 games for displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media. Morant also has to meet certain conditions before being reinstated. This is his second suspension since March.

— May 24, 2023: Police in Tennessee conduct a welfare check on suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and say “he is fine” after cryptic messages appeared on his Instagram account and were later deleted. A police spokesman says Morant told officers he was “taking a break from social media.”

— May 14, 2023: The Memphis Grizzlies suspend Morant from offseason team activities pending a league investigation after the two-time All-Star shown appearing to hold a gun in an Instagram livestream video.

— May 10, 2023: Morant does not make the All-NBA team announced by the league, preventing him maxing out his extension by an additional $39 million. Morant made the All-NBA second-team in 2022.

— April 28, 2023: The Lakers dominant the Grizzlies and Morant in Game 6 to oust the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed in Round 1.

—April 19, 2023: Morant’s Ja 1 signature shoe with Nike debuts.