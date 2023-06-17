Last Updated:

Notable Moments Of Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies Career, Both On And Off The Court

Commissioner Adam Silver had said the league would announce any discipline after the NBA Finals were completed following an investigation into a second social media incident involving a handgun within a three-month span.

Notable moments of Ja Morant’s Grizzlies career, both on and off the court

A timeline of some of the notable of moments on and off of Ja Morant’s career from the time the Memphis Grizzlies made him the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019 to his 25-game suspension announced Friday by the league.

— June 16, 2023: The NBA suspends Morant 25 games for displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media. Morant also has to meet certain conditions before being reinstated. This is his second suspension since March.

— May 24, 2023: Police in Tennessee conduct a welfare check on suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and say “he is fine” after cryptic messages appeared on his Instagram account and were later deleted. A police spokesman says Morant told officers he was “taking a break from social media.”

— May 14, 2023: The Memphis Grizzlies suspend Morant from offseason team activities pending a league investigation after the two-time All-Star shown appearing to hold a gun in an Instagram livestream video.

— May 10, 2023: Morant does not make the All-NBA team announced by the league, preventing him maxing out his extension by an additional $39 million. Morant made the All-NBA second-team in 2022.

— April 28, 2023: The Lakers dominant the Grizzlies and Morant in Game 6 to oust the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed in Round 1.

—April 19, 2023: Morant’s Ja 1 signature shoe with Nike debuts.

