Notre Dame Stadium Completely Covered With Snow, The Fighting Irish Share Beautiful Clip

With the winter months here, the time has come for sports stadiums all across the world to once again be covered in snow. Snow football is likely to be a recurring theme over the next few months and the Notre Dame Stadium has seen a fair bit of snowfall in recent days. Sharing a video of the Notre Dame Stadium snowfall, The Fighting Irish expressed their excitement at the beautiful sight.

Notre Dame Stadium snow makes for a beautiful sight

The most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen.#GoIrishpic.twitter.com/wRucRZSlXt — The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) November 24, 2020

The official account of Notre Dame Athletics posted a video of the Notre Dame Stadium completely covered in snow. In the 10-second video posted online, the camera pans to the famous stadium, with the field beautifully covered in snow. For teams up north like Notre Dame, the winter months bring with them the appeal of snow football. Posting the video, The Football Irish wrote that the visual of the snow-covered stadium is the most beautiful sight they have ever seen.

Notre Dame football schedule

The Notre Dame football schedule has one home game lined up and fans will be hoping that the snow continues to fall ahead of the same. The team will face UNC on Saturday, November 28. However, it is the subsequent Notre Dam vs Syracuse home game which the fans will have their eyes on if they want to catch a glimpse of the snow-covered Notre Dame Stadium. According to the Notre Dame football schedule, the side will face Syracuse at home on Sunday, December 6.

On the following day (11/24/13), the championship games for the various interhall and coed football leagues were scheduled to take place inside Notre Dame Stadium. There was one issue, though. A snow storm was rolling through South Bend and continuing through the night. (3/8) pic.twitter.com/Q5xJI5IPhB — Jack Leniart (@Leniart_ND) November 24, 2020

The team’s fans will also be wary of the last time the two sides met at a snowy Notre Dame, with Syracuse pulling off a huge upset by defeating the home side 24-23. Hilariously, the Notre Dame football players were pelted with snowballs from fans sitting in the stands, as they expressed their frustration with the losing side. The 8-0 Fighting Irish will soon find out where they are in the College Football Playoff race.

What is the Notre Dame Stadium capacity?

The Notre Dame Stadium opened almost 90 years ago in 1930 and is an outdoor football stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. While the Notre Dame Stadium capacity stayed about 60,000 for several decades, more than 21,000 seats were added after the 1997 season. However, the capacity of the stadium was decreased to 77,622 after the Campus Crossroads renovation.

Image Credits: The Fighting Irish Instagram