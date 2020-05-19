With Stadia Opening, High Time For Athletes To Take Extra-precautions: Sushil Kumar

India's only double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar believes its high time for all the athletes to take extra-precautions with the opening of Stadia and resumption of sporting activities in the city.

In an exclusive interview to Republic TV, Sushil Kumar said: "Now that everything is open, the athletes must maintain more precaution. Its high time that the athletes and we all maintain ultimate precautions. Its a Delhi Chief Minister's order that stadium should open without assembling of crowd and we are preparing ourselves for that. First of all, we are sanitizing the complex, and making the ground ready. After that, I am calling a meeting where we will finalize which games to be included because we can only conduct anything maintaining social distance and we will only include those games which can be competed like that. We are having a meeting this evening to decide the details of which sports to be included and to start with."

Sushil introduced 57 kg wrestler Ravi, who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics considering him a medal prospect. "He has been practising here in Chhatrashal Stadium. But not wrestling. Just physical training individually that keeps him fit and strong."

Ravi said he has been fortunate to practice at the Stadium as others are still at home and lagging behind. "I am happy that I am able to practice under the guidance of Sushil pehewanlji. Now it's for the Federation to see how we can train and compete in future. We are maintaining social distancing. We have to see how our federation keeps us away in the camp. We are practising in the morning and evening."

