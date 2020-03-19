NRAI Postpones All National Coaching Camps In April

In view of the outbreak of COVID-19 and as per recent directions received from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has decided to postpone its Olympic selection committee meeting scheduled for Friday as well as all coaching camps proposed in April 2020, till further directives received.

'Health of athletes, coaches and staff of paramount importance'

Commenting on the development, the NRAI President Raninder Singh said, “The health of our athletes, coaches and administrative staff are of paramount importance to us. We urge all Olympic bound Shooters and National coaches to refrain from coming to the range until further notice and request they continue with their respective training schedules from their home bases, as best as they can. The senior coaches are also specifically requested to refrain from travel. These are trying times, but we should ensure that we do not lose focus on the larger goal. We wish them all the very best and the pink of health.”

The public dealings at the NRAI House in Tughlaqabad have also been stopped with immediate effect till March 31, 2020. No visitors will be allowed and senior NRAI officials will continue to work from their respective homes.

