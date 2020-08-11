NSF Derecognition Case In High Court On Aug 21; Info Deadline Fixed For Thursday

The case of derecognition of all 57 National Sports Federations will come up for hearing at Delhi High Court on August 21 and all NSFs are requested to provide their full information related to the case in detail by this Thursday.

A high-level meeting took place between IOA president Narendra Batra and secretary Rajiv Mehta with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Sports Secretary which involved discussion on sports code & non-recogntion NSFs.

"We had a very positive meeting with Hon'ble Union Sports Minister and Secretary Sports today. A detailed discussion took place on preparations for Olympics, sports code and all other issues concerning the NSFs were discussed," Narendra Batra informed Republic TV in a message.

He also informed, "The Case in Delhi High Court is fixed for 21st August 2020 and the information requested by MoYAS can now be given by 13th August. In case you have already submitted the required information and feel that you do not need to share anything more/additional then you can simply inform the concerned in ministry that the required information has already been provided on ××× date."

He further added, "On request of President & Secretary-General (IOA) the Hon'ble Union Sports Minister agreed to meet with an IOA delegation comprising of 10 to 12 members to take the discussions forward. Once again the discussions were discussed in a very positive atmosphere and full support will be provided for preparation for the Olympics and running of all sporting activity."

READ | IOA Says India Confident Of Tokyo Hosting Successful Games Next Year

READ | IOA War: Pandey Continues Personal Attack On IOA Chief