NSFs & SOAs Miss IOA Deadline To Revert On Sports Resumption In India

Barring seven, most of the National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations have missed the IOA deadline of May 20 to revert with their own white paper mentioning specific inputs and suggestions on how to practically resume contact, non-contact and water sports in the country.

In a letter dated May 21st (today) to all the NSFs & SOAs defaulters, the IOA President Narinder Batra has said:

"I am personally disappointed at the non seriousness of Olympic Sports who were to revert by 20th May and did not revert. I sincerely hope that the NSFs and SOAs who are to revert by 30th May, 2020 are taking it seriously and the defaulters of 20th May deadline will revert urgently."

Republic TV has accessed to IOA's document on "Resumption of Sports in India Covid-19 Scenario" which asks pertinent questions and also provides various suggestions.

Some of the important questions asked in the IOA White Paper (which needed to be reverted with specific inputs suggesting ways) were:

Which are the safest sport to start early?

• Athletics, Archery, Shooting & Weightlifting?

• Badminton, Squash, Table tennis and Tennis – as non-contact sport?

• How and when should team sport resume in the country?

• Basketball, Football, Hockey, Volleyball & doubles in badminton, tennis, TT etc

• How and when should water sport resume in the country?

• Swimming, Sailing, Rowing, Canoeing & Kayaking

• How and when should contact sport resume in the country?

• Boxing, Wrestling, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wushu

