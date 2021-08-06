OlympicSuperstars | Aditi Ashok, Neeraj Chopra And Bajrang Punia Eye Medals On August 7

India's quest for another medal at the Tokyo Olympics will resume on day 16 with wrestler Bajrang Punia, golfer Aditi Ashok and ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in the fray. Team India on its final day at the Tokyo Olympics, can bag at least three medals. The day gets underway with golfer Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok playing in Women's Round 4. Following the Golf event, wrestler Bajrang Punia will be in action for Men's 65 Kg bronze medal match. After Punia, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete for the historic gold in the Men's Javelin Throw Final.

India at Tokyo Olympics on August 7: Preview

Aditi Ashok successfully maintained her second spot on Friday, August 6, after nine holes of play in the third round. She had been in the top-two after all three rounds and a third-round 68 kept her in the second position. As per Olympics.com, the final round is scheduled to get underway an hour earlier i.e. at 4:48 AM IST as rain is expected to make its presence felt later in the day and should rain play spoilsport abandoning the final round midway, the medal places will be decided based on the scores at the end of the third round where Aditi Ashok is already on the podium with a silver medal.

The only person ahead of her was world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the USA going into the final day. The top three at the end of four rounds win the Olympic medals.

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years when he competes in the men's javelin throw final in Tokyo on Saturday. The 23-year-old Chopra raised the country's expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m.

On the other hand, Bajrang Punia will look to end his Tokyo Olympics campaign on a positive note by winning the bronze medal for India. With medals at stake, check out India's schedule at Tokyo Olympics on August 7:

Here is India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on August 5

Golf –

4:17 AM- Women’s Round 4 – Diksha Dagar

4:48 AM- Women’s Round 4 – Aditi Ashok

Wrestling

3:55 PM- Men's 65 Kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match- Bajrang Punia



Athletics

4:30 pm- Men’s Javelin Throw Final- Neeraj Chopra

