OlympicSuperstars | India's Men's Relay Team Breaks 4x400m Asian Record But Misses Final

The Indian men's relay team made history in the 4x400 meter at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they set a new Asian record with a staggering time of just 3:00.25 minutes. The previous Asian record was held by Qatar who finished the relay in 3:00.56 minutes at the 2018 Asian Games. However, finishing fourth in the heats and ninth overall, they could not qualify for the final event. The Indian men's relay team comprised of Muhammed Anas, Nirmal Noah, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob.

Indian men's relay team sets new Asian record

Even though the Indian men's relay team set a new Asian record, they suffered a heartbreak as they missed out on qualification for the final by just 0.88 seconds. After the first round of the heat, Muhammad Anas finished last, but Nirmal Noah's stellar run helped take the team to sixth place. Once the baton was handed over to Arokya Rajiv, he overtook the French team to push India to fifth position. Lastly, the baton was handed over to Amoj Jacob, whose effort went in vain as the Indian team only managed to finish fourth and missed out on the final by an extremely small margin. The Indian team eventually finished behind Poland, Jamaica and Belgium.

India create NEW ASIAN Record in Men's 4X400m Relay (Heat 2) clocking 3:00.25. Finished 4th in Heat 2

How do teams qualify for the Athletics 4x400m relay final?

In total, eight teams qualify for the final of the 4x400m relay. The top three teams qualify from the two heats and the two best finishers from the rest of the races qualify for the final. Since five teams from the first heat had already set a time below the three-minute mark, the Indian team was not able to qualify for the final.

Neeraj Chopra can end India's 100-year wait for an Olympic medal in Athletics

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to win India's elusive Olympic medal in Athletics. The country has not won a medal in the showpiece event for the past 100 years. According to PTI, the last Indians to win a medal in an Olympics event were three track and field athletes at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics. However, Chopra's stunning first-round throw of 86.59m has raised the country's hopes as he topped the qualification round.

