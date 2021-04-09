NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two Results — Kross Becomes Champ, O'Reilly Beats Cole

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One kicked off the WrestleMania week in a phenomenal fashion, getting acclaimed by both fans and critics. The show returned on Thursday with the second half of the card, which also wowed many with its gripping storylines and impressive matches. Apart from featuring bouts like Santos Escobar vs Jordan Devlin, Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed, Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs The Way and others, NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night two also saw a championship match between titleholder Finn Balor and Karrion Kross. In the main event, former best-friends Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole collided in an Unsanctioned bout, with both the stars getting a chance to shine.

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver results: Major matches/segments that happened at the PPV

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver highlights: Johnny Gargano defeated Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed looked unstoppable from the starting bell, but Johnny Gargano soon found his weakness and started attacking his ribs. However, The Colossal kept fighting back before the champion took over by hitting Reed with a backstabber, followed by a poisonrana. Gargano then trapped Reed in the Gargano Escape, but the challenger broke free and rolled outside.

He fired back by throwing Gargano outside and delivered a powerbomb, but Austin Theory broke the pinfall. Reed then threw Gargano into Theory and hit a reverse piledriver for another near fall. However, as The Colossal went for a moonsault, Gargano dodged and delivered One Final Beat to win and retain his title.

NXT TakeOver grades: B

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver highlights: Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor

Karrion Kross charged at Finn Balor but the champion moved, causing the challenger to run shoulder-first into the steel post. Balor took advantage of the situation and trapped Kross in an armbar. The Prince tried to wear Kross down by targeting his injured shoulder, but the challenger retaliated with a powerbomb, followed by a running clothesline and the Doomsday Suplex.

The Herald of Doomsday prepared for his finish, but Balor answered with a pele kick and the Coup de Grace. However, as Balor went for a pin, Karrion Kross grabbed him to deliver the Kross Jacket. The Prince somehow escaped and trapped the powerhouse in a Rings of Saturn. After some encouraging words from Scarlett, Karrion Kross fought back and delivered a Doomsday Suplex to win the match and reclaim his WWE NXT title.

NXT TakeOver grades: B+

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver highlights: Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole

As soon as the bell rang, both the fighters charged at each other, throwing punches. The bout soon spilt to the ringside where Adam Cole got the upper hand. He punished Kyle O'Reilly with some chair shots before exchanging submission holds. Kyle O'Reilly soon recovered and delivered a brainbuster to his former friend and trapped Cole in a triangle choke. While it looked like the tides are turning on O'Reilly side, Adam Cole answered back with a low blow before taking out the referee.

After the commercials, O'Reilly trapped Cole in a guillotine, but Cole broke free by holding the ropes. Cole executed a brainbuster but O'Reilly kicked out at two. The former champion then attempted to deliver the Last Shot, but O'Reilly ducked and answered with his own Last Shot. O'Reilly then caught Cole with a low blow and hit him with a vicious knee that was wrapped in chains. Kyle O'Reilly picked the win, with officials checking on an unconscious Cole.

NXT TakeOver grades: B+

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver results: What happened at the PPV

Pre-show no. 1 contender match: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Breezango (NXT TakeOver grades: C+)

NXT Cruiserweight undisputed championship ladder match: Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin (NXT TakeOver grades: C+)

NXT Women's Tag-Team championship match: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated The Way (NXT TakeOver grades: B-)

NXT North American championship match: Johnny Gargano defeated Bronson Reed (NXT TakeOver grades: B)

NXT championship match: Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor (NXT TakeOver grades: B+)

Unsanctioned match: Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole (NXT TakeOver grades: B+)

Image Source: WWE.com