NYG Vs TAM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NFL Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lock horns with the New York Giants when they travel to MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 AM IST. Here is our NYG vs TAM Dream11 prediction, NYG vs TAM playing 11, NYG vs TAM top picks and our NYG vs TAM Dream11 team.

NYG vs TAM Dream11 Prediction: NYG vs TAM Dream11 team and preview

The Giants and Buccaneers will meet for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in six seasons. The last three games between the teams were decided by a total of six points. The Buccaneers have been up and down in the first seven weeks of the season while New York Giants has had all kinds of problems this season under rookie head coach Joe Judge. Both teams will be looking to put up some memorable show.

NYG vs TAM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, November 03, 2020

Time: 6:45 AM IST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, United States of America

NYG vs TAM Dream11 team news

The Giants placed starting left guard Will Hernandez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. In addition, the team instructed eight players and two coaches to remain home that day. On Friday, the Giants announced that the close contacts were able to return to the team.

Who could be a game-changer on MNF? #TogetherBlue | @PaniniAmerica — New York Giants (@Giants) November 1, 2020

NYG vs TAM – Squad List

New York Giants (NYG): Jabaal Sheard, Leonard Williams, B.J. Hill, Austin Johnson, Dexter Lawrence, RJ McIntosh, Dalvin Tomlinson, Cam Brown, TJ Brunson, Carter Coughlin, Devante Downs, Kyler Fackre, Markus Golden, Blake Martinez, David Mayo, Corey Ballentine, James Bradberry, Madre Harper, Darnay Holmes, Ryan Lewis, Julian Love, Logan Ryan, Isaac Yiadom, Adrian Colbert, Nate Ebner, Jabrill Peppers, Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Devonta Freeman, Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis, Elijhaa Penny, C.J. Board, Austin Mack, Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo, Eric Tomlinson, Spencer Pulley, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, Shane Lemieux, Kevin Zeitler, Jackson Barton, Cameron Fleming, Matt Peart, Andrew Thomas, Graham Gano, Riley Dixon, Casey Kreiter

Tampa BayB uccaneers (TAM): Ryan Griffin-I, Blaine Gabbert, Tom Brady, Josh Rosen, AcaCedric Ware, KeShawn Vaughn, LeSean McCoy, Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, Kenjon Barner, T.J. Logan, Tyler Johnson, Josh Pearson, Travis Jonsen, John Hurst, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Justin Watson, Jaydon Mickens, Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson, John Franklin, Jordan Leggett, Tanner Hudson, O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, Daniel Helm, Antony Auclair, Antoine Winfield, Nasir Player, Parnell Motley, Cam Gill, Chapelle Russell, Javon Hagan, Lavonte David, Kevin Minter, Shaquil Barrett, Ryan Smith, Justin Evans, Jordan Whitehead, Deiondre Hall, Carlton Davis, Jack Cichy, Devin White, Zach Triner, Anthony Nelson, Mike Edwards, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Kendell Beckwith, DCota Dixon, Quinton Bell, Herb Miller

NYG vs TAM Dream11 team

Quarterback: Tom Brady

Running back: Devonta Freeman, LeSean McCoy (SP), Leonard Fournette

Wide receiver: Mike Evans, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton

Tight end: Evan Engram, O.J. Howard

Defence: Jabrill Peppers, James Bradberry

NYG vs TAM match prediction

Our NYG vs TAM match prediction is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to win this game

Note: The NYG vs TAM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The NYG vs TAM Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

