NYM Vs AB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live Game Info

New York Mets (NYM) will square off against Atlanta Braves (AB) in the upcoming Major League Baseball (MLB) game on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Citi Field Stadium in New York City, New York. The game is scheduled to start at 1:40 AM IST. Atlanta handled the Mets with an 11-8 edge in the 2019 season series, but this time, Mets would want to start their season with a win. Fans can play the NYM vs AB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the NYM vs AB Dream11 prediction, NYM vs AB Dream11 top picks and the NYM vs AB Dream11 team.

NYM vs AB Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Time: 1:40 AM IST

Venue: Citi Field Stadium in New York City, New York.

NYM vs AB Dream11 team, Probable Playing 9

NYM vs AB Dream11 team: New York Mets (NYM) Probable Playing 9

Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Robinson Cano, Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis, Wilson Ramos, Brandon Nimmo, Amed Rosario

NYM vs AB Dream11 team: Atlanta Braves (AB) Probable Playing 9

Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, Matt Adams, Travis d'Arnaud, Ender Inciarte, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson

NYM vs AB Dream11 prediction: NYM vs AB Dream11 team news

New York Mets (NYM): Robert Gsellman and Drew Smith won’t be playing due to injury

Atlanta Braves (AB): Nick Markakis won’t be playing due to COVID-19 concerns

NYM vs AB Dream11 prediction: NYM vs AB Dream11 top picks

New York Mets (NYM): Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, Jake Marisnick, Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso

Atlanta Braves (AB): Peter Obrien, Cristian Pache, Adam Duvall, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna

NYM vs AB Dream11 prediction: NYM vs AB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna

Infielders: Ozzie Albies (C), Pete Alonso, Robinson Cano (VC), J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil

Pitcher: Jacob deGrom

Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud

NYM vs AB Dream11 prediction

New York Mets (NYM) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the NYM vs AB Dream11 prediction and NYM vs AB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NYM vs AB Dream11 top picks does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: New York Mets/Twitter