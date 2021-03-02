NYM Vs HAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; MLB Spring Training 2021 Live

The New York Mets will go up against the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball, Spring Training game on Tuesday. The NYM vs HAS match is scheduled to begin at 11:40 PM IST (1:10 PM local time) from the Clover Park stadium, Port St. Lucie, Florida on March 2, 2021. Here is our NYM vs HAS Dream11 prediction, NYM vs HAS Dream11 team and NYM vs HAS Dream11 top picks.

NYM vs HAS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the spring training session of the Major League Baseball 2021 season now underway, we will see the New York Mets take on the mighty Houston Astros in a match on Tuesday. This will be just the second game of the season for the Mets, who have lost their first match to the Miami Marlins, 0-2. The Houston Astros, on the other hand, will be coming into this game having brushed off a slow start to their year. The Astros' first game, a 1-6 loss to the Miami Marlins, was followed up by a close 7-6 win over the Washington Nationals, meaning that they are now on a winning streak that they will hope to maintain.

NYM vs HAS starting lineup prediction

New York Mets - Tomás Nido (C), Pete Alonso (1B), Jonathan Villar (2B), Francisco Lindor (SS), J.D. Davis (3B), Brandon Nimmo (CF), Kevin Pillar (RF), Jose Martínez (LF), Patrick Mazeika (DH)

Houston Astros - Martín Maldonado (C), Yuli Gurriel (1B), Jose Altuve (2B), Alex Bregman (3B), Carlos Correa (SS), Steven Souza Jr (RF), Jake Meyers (CF), Zack Daniels (LF), Yordan Alvarez (DH)

NYM vs HAS Key Players

New York Mets - Tomás Nido, Patrick Mazeika, Pete Alonso

Houston Astros - Martín Maldonado, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel

NYM vs HAS Dream11 team

C: Martín Maldonado, 1B: Yuli Gurriel, 2B: Jonathan Villar, 3B: Alex Bregman, SS: Francisco Lindor, CF: Brandon Nimmo, RF: Steven Souza Jr, LF: Jose Martínez, DH: Yordan Alvarez

NYM vs HAS match prediction

According to our New York Mets vs Houston Astros match prediction, the New York Mets will win this match.

Note: The NYM vs HAS Dream11 prediction and NYM vs HAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NYM vs HAS Dream11 team, NYM vs HAS playing 11 and NYM vs HAS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

