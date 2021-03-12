NYM Vs MM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; MLB Spring Training 2021 Game Preview

The New York Mets will go up against the Miami Marlins in a Major League Baseball Spring Training game on Friday. The NYM vs MM match is scheduled to begin at 11:35 PM IST (1:10 PM local time) from the Clover Park Stadium, Port St. Lucie, Florida on Friday, March 12, 2021. Here is our NYM vs MM Dream11 prediction, NYM vs MM Dream11 team and NYM vs MM Dream11 top picks.

NYM vs MM Dream11 prediction: NYM vs MM Dream11 team and preview

New York Mets have had a decent start to the spring training camp, winning 5 games and losing 4 games, while one match ended in a tie.Their last game was versus Houston Astros which they narrowly won 1-0. Jacob deGrom was the star for Mets with 7 strikes out and did not allow zero hits.

Miami Marlins have 4 wins, lost 1 while 5 matches ended in a tie. The Marlins' last game was versus the Nationals which ended in a 1-1 tie. Sandy Alcantra pitched very well for his team and had 4 strikeouts and did not give away any hits. Both teams have faced each other twice so far with the Marlins winning the first game 2-0, while the second game ended in a 4-4 draw.

NYM vs MM rosters: Probable lineups

NYM vs MM Dream11 team: Miami Marlins probable playing 9

Adam Duvall, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte, Jerar Encarnacion, Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar, Garrett Cooper, Sandy Alcantara, Jorge Alfaro

NYM vs MM Dream11 team: New York Mets probable playing 9

Tomás Nido, Pete Alonso , Jonathan Villar, Francisco Lindor , J.D. Davis , Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar, Jose Martínez, Jacob deGrom

NYM vs MM live: NYM vs MM Dream11 top picks

Sandy Alcantara

Jacob deGrom

Kevin Pillar

Jesus Aguilar

NYM vs MM match prediction: NYM vs MM Dream11 team

NYM vs MM live: NYM vs MM game prediction

According to our New York Mets vs Miami Marlins match prediction, the New York Mets will win this game.

Note: The NYM vs MM Dream11 prediction and NYM vs MM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NYM vs MM Dream11 team, NYM vs MM playing 11 and NYM vs MM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

