NYM Vs PHP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The New York Mets (NYM) will go up against the Philadelphia Phillies (PHP) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Thursday, April 15 at 12:10 PM local time (9:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the Citi Field in New York City. Here is our NYM vs PHP Dream11 prediction, top picks and NYM vs PHP Dream11 team.

NYM vs PHP Dream11 game preview

The New York Mets are currently leading the MLB Nation League East standings. Jacob deGrom and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. The Philadelphia Phillies, on the other hand, are at the second spot of the table with a win-loss record of 6-6.

Despite the slight point difference, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two boast. The New York Mets will have high expectations from Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Jacob deGrom, while the Philadelphia Phillies will depend on Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Rafael Marchan to come out on top.

NYM vs PHP: Injury Report

The New York Mets will enter the Citi Field without JD Davis (hand), Dellin Betances (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) and Noah Syndergaard (elbow) as they are all reported injured. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies has Archie Bradley (oblique) on their injured list, while Adam Haseley is reported doubtful.

NYM vs PHP Dream11 team: Probable Playing 9

New York Mets: Albert Almora Jr, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Martinez, Michael Conforto, Drew Smith, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Jacob deGrom, James McCann

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper, Roman Quinn, Andrew McCutchen, Mickey Moniak, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Brad Miller, Zack Wheeler, Rafael Marchan

MLB Dream11: NYM vs PHP Top Picks

New York Mets: Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNei, Jacob deGrom

Philadelphia Phillies: Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Rafael Marchan

NYM vs PHP Dream11 team

Outfielders: Brandon Nimmo, Jose Martinez, Bryce Harper, Roman Quinn

Infielders: Jeff McNeil, Rhys Hoskins, Brad Miller

Pitcher: Jacob deGrom

Catcher: Rafael Marchan

NYM vs PHP Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the New York Mets will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above NYM vs PHP playing 11, NYM vs PHP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NYM vs PHP live and NYM vs PHP game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: New York Mets/ Twitter