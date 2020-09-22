NYM Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

New York Mets (NYM) will face the Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) in the upcoming MLB game on Wednesday, September 23 at Citi Field in New York City. The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 am IST. The two collided earlier this week where Tampa Bay Rays defeated New York Mets by a margin of 2-1.

Because of the win, Tampa Bay Rays are still on top in the American League East Standings with a win-loss record of 36-19. New York Mets, on the other hand, are second form bottom (4th) in the National League East Standings with 24 victories and 30 losses. Fans can play the NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction, NYM vs TAB Dream11 top picks and NYM vs TAB Dream11 team.

NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: September 23, 2020

Time: 4:40 am IST

Venue: Citi Field in New York City

NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

NYM vs TAB Dream11 team: New York Mets probable playing 9

Peter Alonso, Dominic Smith, Michael Conforto, Robinson Cano, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Amed Rosario, Wilson Ramos, Jeff McNeil

NYM vs TAB Dream11 team: Tampa Bay Rays probable playing 9

Brandon Lowe, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Willy Adames, Mike Zunino, Kevin Kiermaier, Joey Wendle, Manuel Margot, Brett Phillips, Nate Lowe

NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction: NYM vs TAB Dream11 top picks

New York Mets: Jeff McNeil, Jacob deGrom, Wilson Ramos

Tampa Bay Rays: Brandon Lowe, Kevin Kiermaier, Tyler Glasnow

NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction: NYM vs TAB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Michael Conforto, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Brandon Nimmo

Infielders: Brandon Lowe (SP), Jeff McNeil, Peter Alonso

Pitcher: Jacob deGrom

Catcher: Wilson Ramos

NYM vs TAB match prediction

Tampa Bay Rays start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The above NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction, NYM vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NYM vs TAB Dream11 team and NYM vs TAB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

