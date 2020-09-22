NYM Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

New York Mets (NYM) will face the Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) in the upcoming MLB game on Wednesday, September 23 at Citi Field in New York City. The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 am IST. The two collided earlier this week where Tampa Bay Rays defeated New York Mets by a margin of 2-1.
Because of the win, Tampa Bay Rays are still on top in the American League East Standings with a win-loss record of 36-19. New York Mets, on the other hand, are second form bottom (4th) in the National League East Standings with 24 victories and 30 losses. Fans can play the NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction, NYM vs TAB Dream11 top picks and NYM vs TAB Dream11 team.
Also Read l SFG vs COR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB 2020 live
Peter Alonso, Dominic Smith, Michael Conforto, Robinson Cano, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Amed Rosario, Wilson Ramos, Jeff McNeil
Brandon Lowe, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Willy Adames, Mike Zunino, Kevin Kiermaier, Joey Wendle, Manuel Margot, Brett Phillips, Nate Lowe
Also Read l LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, MLB live
Also Read l Albert Pujols passes Willie Mays for fifth on all time MLB career home run list
Tampa Bay Rays start as favourites to win the game.
Note: The above NYM vs TAB Dream11 prediction, NYM vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NYM vs TAB Dream11 team and NYM vs TAB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, MLB regular season live