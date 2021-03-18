NYM Vs WAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The New York Mets (NYM) and the Washington Nationals (WAN) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Thursday, March 18 at 1:10 PM local time (10:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Here is our NYM vs WAN Dream11 prediction, top picks and NYM vs WAN Dream11 team.

NYM vs WAN Dream11 prediction: NYM vs WAN Dream11 team and preview

The New York Mets are currently at the fifth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Jacob deGrom and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing six (one draw). The Washington Nationals, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 5-6 (three draws).

NYM vs WAN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida date and time: Thursday, March 18 at 1:10 PM

Indian date and time: Thursday, March 18 at 10:40 PM

Venue: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Florida

NYM vs WAN rosters: Probable lineups

NYM vs WAN Dream11 team: New York Mets probable playing 9

Albert Almora Jr, Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Pillar, Michael Conforto, Drew Smith, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Jacob deGrom, James McCann

NYM vs WAN Dream11 team: Washington Nationals probable playing 9

Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson, Yadiel Hernandez, Cody Wilson, Trea Turner, Josh Harrison, Starlin Castro, Max Scherzer, Yan Gomes

NYM vs WAN rosters: NYM vs WAN Dream11 top picks

New York Mets: Albert Almora Jr, Drew Smith, Jacob deGrom

Washington Nationals: Victor Robles, Trea Turner, Yan Gomes

NYM vs WAN Dream11 prediction: NYM vs WAN Dream11 team

Outfielders: Victor Robles, Cody Wilson, Albert Almora Jr, Kevin Pillar

Infielders: Trea Turner, Starlin Castro, Drew Smith

Pitcher: Jacob deGrom (VC)

Catcher: James McCann (C)

NYM vs WAN live: NYM vs WAN match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our NYM vs WAN Dream11 prediction is that the New York Mets will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above NYM vs WAN playing 11, NYM vs WAN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NYM vs WAN live and NYM vs WAN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: New York Mets/ Twitter