OA Vs COR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

Oakland Athletics (OA) will take on the Colorado Rockies (COR) in the MLB 2020 season on Wednesday (Thursday, 1 AM IST). The OA vs COR live game will be played at the Oakland Coliseum in California. Fans can play the OA vs COR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the OA vs COR Dream11 prediction, OA vs COR top picks and the OA vs COR Dream11 team.
The Oakland Athletics clinched their series against the Los Angeles Angels 3-1, having won the final game at Oakland Coliseum 6-4 on Monday. However, the As fell to a demoralising defeat in their first game against the Colorado Rockies, succumbing to 3-8 loss on Tuesday. The Rockies, on the other hand, will look to build their confidence from that win and seal the tie on Wednesday, having already won their three-match series against the Texas Rangers. The Rockies are touted as favourites for the clash and are expected to close the series when they take the mound on Wednesday.
Yep, this'll play. Good night at the yard! pic.twitter.com/WxdGnI4Z9E— Colorado Rockies 😷 (@Rockies) July 29, 2020
Our OA vs COR match prediction is that Colorado Rockies will beat the Oakland Athletics.