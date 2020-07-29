OA Vs COR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

Oakland Athletics (OA) will take on the Colorado Rockies (COR) in the MLB 2020 season on Wednesday (Thursday, 1 AM IST). The OA vs COR live game will be played at the Oakland Coliseum in California. Fans can play the OA vs COR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the OA vs COR Dream11 prediction, OA vs COR top picks and the OA vs COR Dream11 team.

Also Read: Benches Clear In First Astros-Dodgers Game Since Scandal

OA vs COR live: OA vs COR Dream11 prediction and preview

The Oakland Athletics clinched their series against the Los Angeles Angels 3-1, having won the final game at Oakland Coliseum 6-4 on Monday. However, the As fell to a demoralising defeat in their first game against the Colorado Rockies, succumbing to 3-8 loss on Tuesday. The Rockies, on the other hand, will look to build their confidence from that win and seal the tie on Wednesday, having already won their three-match series against the Texas Rangers. The Rockies are touted as favourites for the clash and are expected to close the series when they take the mound on Wednesday.

Also Read: Donaldson Goes Deep As Twins Top Cards 6-3 In Home Opener

Yep, this'll play. Good night at the yard! pic.twitter.com/WxdGnI4Z9E — Colorado Rockies 😷 (@Rockies) July 29, 2020

OA vs COR Dream11 prediction: OA vs COR playing 11 prediction

OA vs COR Dream11 team: Colorado Rockies probable lineup

David Dahl (L), CF, Trevor Story (R), SS, Charlie Blackmon (L), RF, Nolan Arenado (R), 3B, Daniel Murphy (L), 1B, Ryan McMahon (L), 2B, Raimel Tapia (L), DH, Sam Hilliard (L), LF, Tony Wolters (L), C, German Marquez, RHP.

OA vs COR Dream11 team: Oakland Athletics probable lineup

Marcus Semien (R), SS, Ramon Laureano (R), CF, Matt Chapman (R), 3B, Matt Olson (L), 1B, Mark Canha (R), RF, Khris Davis (R), DH, Robbie Grossman (S), LF, Chad Pinder (R), 2B, Austin Allen (L), C, Frankie Montas, RHP.

Also Read: Rendon Homers In Debut, Angels Rout Mariners 10-2

OA vs COR Dream11 prediction: OA vs COR Dream11 team

OA vs COR top picks for captain: Marcus Semien, David Dahl

OA vs COR top picks for vice-captain: Nolan Arenado, Matt Chapman

OA vs COR Dream11 prediction: OA vs COR Dream11 team

Outfielders: David Dahl, Ramon Laureano, Khris Davis, Sam Hilliard

Infielders: Marcus Semien, Matt Chapman, Matt Olson

Pitcher: German Marquez

Catcher: Tony Wolters

Also Read: Kelly Takes No-hit Bid Into 7th As Dbacks Beat Rangers 4-1

OA vs COR Live: OA vs COR match prediction

Our OA vs COR match prediction is that Colorado Rockies will beat the Oakland Athletics.

Note: The OA vs COR Dream11 prediction and OA vs COR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OA vs COR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Oakland Athletics Instagram)