OA Vs DET Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Oakland Athletics (OA) will lock horns with the Detroit Tigers (DET) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Thursday, April 15 at 6:40 PM local time (Friday, April 16 at 7:10 AM IST). The game will be played at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. Here is our OA vs DET Dream11 prediction, top picks and OA vs DET Dream11 team.

OA vs DET Dream11 game preview

The Detroit Tigers are currently at the second last (4th) spot of the MLB American League Central standings. Wilson Ramos and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning and losing six games each. The Oakland Athletics, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot of the AL West table with a win-loss record of 5-7.

Despite the slight point difference, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two boast. The Oakland Athletics will have high expectations from Mark Canha, Matt Chapman and Chris Bassitt, while the Detroit Tigers will depend on Robbie Grossman, Niko Goodrum and Wilson Ramos to come out on top.

OA vs DET: Injury Report

The Oakland Athletics will enter the RingCentral Coliseum without Mitch Moreland (hamstring), Matt Olson (thumb), AJ Puk (biceps) and Trevor Rosenthal (shoulder) as they are all listed injured. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers won’t be getting assistance from Nomar Mazara (abdominal strain) and Julio Teheran on Thursday as they are on their injured list, while Spencer Turnbull is out due to COVID-19 protocols.

OA vs DET Dream11 team: Probable Playing 9

Oakland Athletics: Mark Canha, Ramon Laureano, Stephen Piscotty, Seth Brown, Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chad Pinder, Chris Bassitt, Sean Murphy

Detroit Tigers: Robbie Grossman, Jeimer Candelario, Willi Castro, Miguel Cabera, Jonathan Schoop, Wilson Ramos, Niko Goodrum, JaCoby Jones, Akil Baddoo

Dream11 MLB: OA vs DET Top Picks

Oakland Athletics: Mark Canha, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt

Detroit Tigers: Robbie Grossman, Niko Goodrum, Wilson Ramos

OA vs DET Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mark Canha, Seth Brown, Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman

Infielders: Matt Chapman, Niko Goodrumm, Chad Pinder

Pitcher: Chris Bassitt

Catcher: Wilson Ramos

Dream11 MLB: OA vs DET Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Detroit Tigers will come out on top in this contest.

Bryan Garcia has ice in his veins!#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/oPQTcbGHRE — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 15, 2021

Note: The above OA vs DET playing 11, OA vs DET Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OA vs DET live and OA vs DET game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Detroit Tigers/ Twitter