OA Vs HAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Division Series Game Preview

Oakland Athletics will go up against Houston Astros in the game one of division series on Tuesday, October 6 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game is scheduled to start at 1:37 am IST. Here is our OA vs HAS Dream11 prediction, OA vs HAS Dream11 top picks, OA vs HAS playing 11 and the OA vs HAS Dream11 team.

OA vs HAS Dream11 prediction: OA vs HAS Dream11 team and preview

Going into the division series of the MLB 2020, both the teams are at a good spot of the league standings. While Oakland Athletics is leading the American League West League standings with 36 wins and 24 losses, Houston Astros are at the second spot with 29 wins and 31 losses. However, Houston Astros showed incredible performance in the Wild Cards as they defeated Twins in two straight matches. Oakland Athletics, on the other hand, lost their first game to White Sox, but came out on top with two straight wins.

OA vs HAS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Time: 1:37 am IST

Venue: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

OA vs HAS Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

OA vs HAS Dream11 team: Oakland Athletics probable playing 9

Mark Canha, Matt Chapman, Stephen Piscotty, Vimael Machin, Matt Olson, Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt, Sean Murphy, Jesus Luzardo

OA vs HAS Dream11 team: Houston Astros probable playing 9

Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Lance McCullers, Martin Maldonado, Michael Brantley, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman

OA vs HAS Dream11 prediction: OA vs HAS Dream11 top picks

Oakland Athletics: Mark Canha, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy

Houston Astros: Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Lance McCullers

OA vs HAS Dream11 prediction: OA vs HAS Dream11 team

Outfielders: George Springer, Robbie Grossman, Kyle Tucker, Mark Canha

Infielders: Matt Olson, Alex Bregman, Matt Chapman

Pitcher: Lance McCullers

Catcher: Sean Murphy

OA vs HAS match prediction

Oakland Athletics start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The above OA vs HAS Dream11 prediction, OA vs HAS playing 11, OA vs HAS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OA vs HAS Dream11 team and OA vs HAS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Oakland Athletics/ Twitter