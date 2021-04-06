OA Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Oakland Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a regular-season game of the MLB 2020-21 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:10 AM IST on April 7 (2:00 PM local time, April 6) from the RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland. Here is our OA vs LAD Dream11 prediction, OA vs LAD Dream11 team and OA vs LAD Dream11 top picks.

OA vs LAD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Coming into this game with a terrible 0-5 record so far in the MLB 2020-21 season, the Oakland Athletics will have to scrape up every last bit of motivation they have left, in order to defeat the LA Dodgers on Wednesday. Currently in last place on the AL West points table, the Athletics look in bad shape and will hope to come back from this losing streak before it is too late. Another thing that will weigh on the team's minds will be the fact that all their losses have come despite the fact that they have played only home games until now.

Meanwhile, at 4-1, the LA Dodgers have recovered tremendously from their first game 8-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies. On a four-match winning streak, of which all wins have come at away games, the Dodgers look poised to sweep this fixture and keep themselves in first place on the NL West table. The last match between the Athletics and Dodgers, which took place on April 6, ended 10-3 in favour of the Dodgers giving them a definite leg up in this match.

OA vs LAD live stream details

Depending on the region, MLB games will be available for broadcast on AT&T TV in the US.ESPN and Fubo TV will broadcast select games in the region as well. The tournament will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch the MLB games with an MLB.TV subscription. MLB scores can be followed live on their official social media handles.

OA vs LAD playing 11 prediction

Oakland Athletics - Mark Canha, Matt Chapman, Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson, Frankie Montas, Sean Murphy, Jed Lowrie, Mitch Moreland, Tony Kemp.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Dustin May, Edwin Rios.

OA vs LAD Key Players

Oakland Athletics - Mark Canha, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy

Los Angeles Dodgers - Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger

OA vs LAD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (SP), Mark Canha, Stephen Piscotty,

Infielders: Max Muncy, Matt Olson, Corey Seager

Pitcher: Dustin May, Frankie Montas

Catcher: Sean Murphy

OA vs LAD match prediction

According to our OA vs LAD match prediction, the Los Angeles Dodgers will win this match.

