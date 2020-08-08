Oakland Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises After "unintentional" Nazi Salute Gesture

Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson was subject to a major backlash from fans after he was captured gesturing with a Nazi salute following the Athletics' 6-4 win over Texas Rangers on Thursday. Christenson was caught raising a stiff arm above his head - similar to that of a Nazi salute - before he elbow bumped his players during the postgame celebration.

A clear Nazi salute from Oakland @Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson today. His apology does not suffice.pic.twitter.com/wAtP6TDuy5 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 7, 2020

Christenson has since issued an official apology, where he admitted to having made a mistake by greeting players with an offensive gesture. The 46-year-old, however, insisted it was not his intent to make that gesture and that his actions were purely "unintentional." Christenson explained the offensive gesture was a result of him adapting his postgame celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I made a mistake and will not deny it. Today in the dugout I greeted players with a gesture that was offensive," Christenson said in the statement. "In the world today of COVID, I adapted our elbow bump, which we do after wins, to create some distance with the players. My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did was unacceptable and I deeply apologize."

Also Read | Trout Homers Again On Birthday, But Angels Fall To Rangers

The Oakland A's released a similar statement where they defended their bench coach for his actions. They noted that neither the coach nor the organisation supports or condones such offensive gestures or the "racist sentiment behind them." "We are deeply sorry that this happened on our playing field," the Athletics wrote.

Also Read | Tigers Outslug Pirates 17-13 In 11 Innings After Layoff

Ryan Christenson Nazi salute video spurs social media backlash for A's coach

After the video first appeared on social media, it quickly became a hot talking point, with fans demanding Christenson should be fired by the MLB for his racist gesture. For most fans, the Oakland coach's apology was barely a retribution for the damages already occurred.

We take this time to introduce you to Oakland A’s bench coach Ryan Christenson ... who likely saw his last day on an MLB field



W ... T ... F?!?! (@1053TheFan @1053SS @RJChoppy) pic.twitter.com/RlNbeRgjeo — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) August 7, 2020

Ryan Christenson should be thrown out of baseball for good, immediately. Good for Liam Hendriks for taking down his Nazi salute. Kidding or not, there is ZERO place for that. https://t.co/TyeEMAn20Z — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) August 7, 2020

Ryan Christenson, a former MLB player himself, has been working as the bench coach at the Athletics under manager Bob Melvin since the 2018 MLB season. He played six seasons in Major League Baseball between 1998 and 2003, including three with the Athletics. After retiring, Christenson began managing Oakland Athletics' minor league farm system before his call-up to the big league.

Also Read | Murphy Drives In 4, Rockies Keep Rolling, Beat M's 8-4

Also Read | Padres Beat Dbacks 3-0 Behind Davies, Three Solo Homers

(Image Credits: Oakland Athletic Twitter Handle, MLB Official Website)