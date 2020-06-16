Odell Beckham Jr Raising Funds For BLM Movement By Selling 'I Can't Breathe' Shirts

The death of George Floyd three weeks ago sparked massive furore across the United States and the rest of the world. All 50 states in the US recorded protests of one form or another as citizens took to the streets in order to voice their opinions on the never-ending issues of systemic racism and police brutality on minorities, especially African-Americans. The protest against racism was so strong that it sparked similar movements across the globe in countries like England, Ireland, France, Mexico, Japan and even Germany. Celebrities and sports personalities have also joined in on the George Floyd protests as they express their views on social media and on the streets. Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr has found a unique way to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement that involves merchandise sales of 'I Can't Breathe' shirts.

George Floyd protests

Three weeks after George Floyd's death, Paris erupts in protests

Odell Beckham Jr raising funds by selling I Can't Breathe shirts

I Can't Breathe shirts

Ahead of the NFL 2020 season, Odell Beckham Jr is doing his bit in helping out the members of the African-American community as well as other minorities through his philanthropic activities. The Browns wide receiver is helping raise funds for the BLM movement by selling 'I Can't Breathe' shirts online. All the profit from these sales will be diverted towards the Black Lives Matter movement. The T-shirts are priced at $25 each and have “No Justice, No Peace” written on the back along with a globe held up by a pair of hands.

Odell Beckham Jr on George Floyd

The 'I Can’t Breathe shirts' website quotes Odell Beckham Jr as saying, “Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by a police officer. In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a T-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality. 100% of all profits from this shirt will be donated to the Black Lives Matter organization. I support nonviolent protests and demands for justice.”

Odell Beckham Jr on George Floyd's death and police brutality in America

IM FRUSTRATED. More so because I don’t even kno how to speak or comment on this issue that’s been goin on for so long. I hate feeling defeated as if the words I wanna say will@never be enough to stop what’s goin on. I’m Tired. People are losing brothers sisters daughters — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 30, 2020

