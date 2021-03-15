Odell Beckham Jr Shows Off Speed As Browns Star Continues Injury Recovery: WATCH

Odell Beckham Jr is one of the most talented players in the NFL when fit, and the Cleveland Browns star is working to full fitness as he recovers from an ACL injury. The Odell Beckham Jr injury was an ACL one against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 7 matchup and was subsequently ruled out of the season. Beckham is now ramping up his fitness four months since surgery, with the new season on the horizon, which is ramping up the Odell Beckham Jr recovery.

Odell Beckham Jr recovery: Browns star shows off his pace as comeback trail continues

While rumours surrounding his future continue to dominate headlines, the wide receiver has ramped his preparations for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old has been silent about the speculation regarding his future but has shown glimpses of returning to full fitness. In the latest Odell Beckham Jr training clip that has gone viral on social media, the Browns star can be seen running at a high speed on a treadmill with a harness wrapped around his body. And while it is still early days, the Odell Beckham Jr recovery looks impressive considering that it is only four months since he went under the knife. Here is the Odell Beckham Jr training video -

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about Odell Beckham Jr's recovery last week and he responded by saying that the wide-receiver is "on the right track" to getting back on the field. Meanwhile, the Browns made the playoffs in the absence of Odell Beckham Jr, had 23 catches for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns in his short stint before the season-ending injury. The 28-year-old has been linked with a switch to Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the past, but Cleveland have no intentions of trading the wide-receiver despite the reduction in salary cap for the new season.

The 28-year-old is slated to make $14.5 million next year, and no trade is on the agenda despite the team's willingness to keep Jarvis Landry, who is on the books to make $12.5 million next season. The franchise also plans to re-sign Rashard Higgins, who could cost nearly $25 million over four years. Beckham hauled in 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the team and will instantly improve the Cleveland side, who finished with an 11-5 record and wild-card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The numbers were a significant dip in production compared to his first three seasons with the New York Giants, where he earned all three of his Pro Bowl selections.

