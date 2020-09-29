Odell Beckham Jr Teams Up With Dr Disrespect To Kickstart YouTube Streaming Career

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is set to take his talents from the real world to the virtual world. OBJ announced on Monday that he would make his official streaming debut on YouTube. In order to make his video game streaming debut as big as possible, the NFL wide receiver teamed up with popular streamer Dr Disrespect for his first stream.

The time has come..I’m officially streaming starting tonight.



Tonight at 8.30pm ET - @drdisrespect

Tuesday 29th at 8.30pm ET - @scump



Imma try streamin errrrr Monday and Tuesday during the season on my YouTube channel so make sure u tap in. pic.twitter.com/DCVTVkUeX3 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 28, 2020

On Monday, September 28, 8:30 pm ET, the duo made the jump into Call of Duty Warzone, streaming just over two hours for his viewers. Live streaming of the team-up was available on the YouTube channels of both OBJ and Dr Disprespect. While OBJ's first YT stream did manage a decent 88,000 views, Dr Disrespect's online popularity was on full show as his three-hour stream amassed almost 300,000 views.

OBJ has over 252,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Dr Disrespect's team-up comes after the NFL star received a custom Scuf Impact Dr Disrespect controller as a gift from the latter. The three-time Pro Bowler shared a first glimpse of the controller via social media:

As it turns out, Odell Beckham Jr is serious about making a career as a professional streamer. He is set to be back on YouTube on Tuesday, this time teaming up with Call of Duty star Seth 'Scump' Abner. A two-time Major League Gaming X Games gold medalist, Scump is currently an active player for Call of Duty League side Chicago Huntsmen.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old wide receiver led the Cleveland Browns to their second win of the season. OBJ tallied four catches for 59 yards as the Browns beat Washington Football Team 34-20. Quarterback Baker Mayfield starred for Cleveland, throwing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive end Myles Garret was back in form for the Browns on Sunday. He registered four tackles and 2 sacks against Washington.

After losing their opening game of the season to the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland did well to bounce back, scoring back-to-back wins in the league. Cleveland will next travel to Dallas for a game against the Cowboys, 1-2, this coming Sunday.

(Image Credits: Odell Beckham Jr, Dr Disrespect Instagram)