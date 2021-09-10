Odisha CM Announces ₹6 Cr Cash, Govt Job For Gold Medallist Paralympian Pramod Bhagat

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a cash prize of ₹6 crore and also a government job for Pramod Bhagat's gold medal effort at Tokyo Paralympics. On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handed Bhagat a cheque worth ₹6 crores in a special felicitation ceremony at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. He has also been offered a Group A level government job.

Glad to felicitate #Odisha’s Golden Boy @PramodBhagat83 who left an indelible imprint in the sports history of India as the first gold medal winner in para-badminton at #Tokyo2020. May his remarkable feat inspire sportspersons to bring laurels for the country. #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/WqnDSKcdB5 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 10, 2021

To boost the morale of the athletes, the Odisha government had earlier declared cash rewards for Paralympians who would win gold, silver, and bronze in their respective categories. Following the announcement, the government had awarded a cash prize of Rs 2.5 crore each to Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas, two members of the Indian Hockey team. The team grabbed a bronze at Tokyo Olympics.

Additionally, Odisha also granted Rs 50 lakh to women's hockey team members Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo for their performance. The Indian Hockey team lost to Great Britain for 3-4 after a hard battle for bronze. Before the games, CM Patnaik allotted a fund of Rs 15 lakh for the support and preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the news agency reported.

Pramod Bhagat's Gold Medal match

Bhagat, a resident of Attabira in Odisha’s Bargarh district, clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match at Yoyogi National Stadium. He played a hard-fought match and ended up defeating Bethell with the scoreline at 21-14, 21-17.

The match started with a nervy first set as the world number 1 Bhagat was up against world number 2 Bethell. Both going point for point but just as Bethell started taking a slight lead, Bhagat turned on his A-game and raced ahead to a seven-point lead 15-8. Bethell was not giving up that easy though as pushed back a bit but Bhagat took the first set 21-14.

In the second set, the Brit started very well as he raced to a 12-4 lead. Bethell was hitting aggressive shots and making it difficult for Bhagat to settle in the match. But Bhagat gradually made his way back into the set, cutting the eight-point deficit to just one. The world No. 2 pushed ahead again by three points but Bhagat was not going to take that just standing around as he levelled the set at 15-15. And suddenly Bethell seemed to look fazed as Bhagat took the lead and won the match 21-17.

Bhagat, who initially competed against able-bodied players, got into competitive para-badminton in 2006. He eventually emerged as one of the best para shuttlers in the country with 45 international medals under his belt, including four world championship gold medals and a gold and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

(Image: @Naveen_Odisha - Twitter)