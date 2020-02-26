The Debate
Odisha: Two Players Power Pune University To Top Of Table In KIUG

On Tuesday, Swimmer Sadhvi Dhuri landed a double gold while Mihir Ambre won his second title in the Khelo India University Games 2020 (KIUG).

On Tuesday, Swimmer Sadhvi Dhuri landed a double gold while Mihir Ambre won his second title in the Khelo India University Games 2020 (KIUG) to steer Savitribai Phule Pune University to the top of the charts. 

In the Bhubaneswar district of Odisha, Khelo India University Games 2020 has been organized. Swimmer Mihir Ambre said, "Khelo India is a great platform for athletes to present their talent". 

Swimmer Sadhvi Dhuri said, "Khelo India is encouraging students to participate and do their best". She received four medals including three gold and one silver medal. 

