Odisha: Two Sports Stadiums In KIIT To Be Named After Pramod Bhagat And Dutee Chand

Indian athletes Pramod Bhagat and Dutee Chand have been honoured by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Deemed to be University in Odisha, who announced that two of their stadiums would be renamed after the athletes who excelled at the Tokyo Summer Games 2020 for India. The Indoor Stadium at Campus 12 of KIIT university will be renamed ‘Pramod Bhagat Indoor Stadium’, whereas the synthetic athletics stadium on the campus will be named ‘Dutee Chand Stadium’. The announcement was made on Monday after the athletes were felicitated by Dr Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KITT and KISS, recognising the athletes’ endeavours in different national and international competitions while representing India.

Bhagat and Chand had been associated with KIIT for a long time now, as earlier Bhagat used to practice in the stadium named after him. Bhagat will also be granted an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) from the KIIT, while Dutee is also being considered for the same honour next year. Bhagat previously won the gold medal in the World Badminton meet and many other medals for the state and country before clinching the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gold medal in the men’s badminton singles event in the SL3 category. His gold medal took India’s medal tally at the event to 19 and gold medal tally to five. On the other hand, Chand finished seventh in both her Women’s 100m and 200m events in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Dutee Chand, third Indian woman ever to qualify for 100m event in the Olympics

Earlier in 2016, she became the third Indian woman in history to qualify for the Olympics Women’s 100 meters event in the Rio Olympics 2016. However, she finished her first round with a timing of 11.69s and didn’t qualify for the next round. In 2018, she finished second in the women’s 100m at the Jakarta Asian Games and clinched the silver medal, India’s first medal in the event since 1998. She also became the first Indian runner to win the gold medal at the Universiade by clocking a timing of 11.32s in the 100m event. She is also the reigning national champion in the 100m event. Although she didn’t get direct qualification for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she qualified for the global sporting event based on World Rankings.

Image: PTI, Twitter/All India Radio, Twitter/ KIIT University