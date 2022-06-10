Official Mascot For 44th Chess Olympiad In Chennai Unveiled; 'Vanakkam From Thambi'

With less than two months remaining before India has the honour of hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday unveiled the official logo and mascot of the event. The leader stated that hosting the competition was an 'absolute honour' for the capital city.

The Olympiad will take place from July 28 to August 10 in Mamallapuram. It is believed that the competition has already received a record 343 teams in the open and women's sections from 187 countries. Such a high global interest in the event is likely to help India reestablish its position in the game all over the world.

Tamil Nadu CM unveils mascot for 44th Chess Olympiad

In the run-up to the prestigious 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin released the official logo and mascot 'Thambi' (younger brother in Tamil). The mascot 'Thambi' is a knight dressed in the traditional Tamil attire veshti (Dhoti) with a shirt and is seen with folded hands, apparently extending the Tamil greeting 'Vanakkam'. The words "Chess Believe" are seen on its shirt.

Hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad is an absolute honour for Chennai and all our officials are putting assiduous efforts to make it a grand and memorable success in the history of Indian Sports.



In the run-up to the prestigious event, I released the official logo & mascot 'Thambi'. pic.twitter.com/qvIEv7GPzB — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 9, 2022

Vanakam Chess Thambi !Look forward to meeting “ Chess Thambi” thank you @mkstalin for the excellent arrangements. https://t.co/fdUWjAIdSA — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) June 10, 2022

FIDE announces Torch Relay for each Chess Olympiad

World Chess body FIDE is planning to have the first Olympic-style Torch Relay in India as they believe there is no place better as this is where the game originated. Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand confirmed that he would be in attendance.

50 days to go for Chennai Olympiad. Do watch, cheer and join me at the Olympiad Torch Relay . ⁦@aicfchess⁩ ⁦@FIDE_chess⁩ pic.twitter.com/ajVovALWHP — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) June 7, 2022

While speaking of the initiative to have an Olympic-style Torch Relay, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, "This initiative will help in popularizing the game of chess and galvanising the support of fans across the world. Starting from the next edition of the Olympiad, in line with the traditions of the Olympic Games, the torch will travel across all continents visiting FIDE member territories, ultimately culminating in the host country and city ahead of the opening of the Chess Olympiad."

Meanwhile, Olympiad Director Bharat Singh Chauhan also explained how it was a moment of pride for the Chess Olympiad to be held in India. "It is indeed a huge honour for the country. What Athens means for Olympics is how India will be to the chess community," explained Chauhan. "It was our dream to bring the Chess Olympiad to India and now this announcement adds not only joy but extreme pride."

(With inputs from PTI)