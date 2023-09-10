O’Hoppe, Grichuk Provide Key Home Runs In Angels’ 6-2 Victory Over Guardians

Logan O’Hoppe and Randal Grichuk homered, Tyler Anderson earned his second win since the All-Star break and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Saturday night.

The teams combined for 11 hits, with six going out of the park — including four by the Angels, who were missing Shohei Ohtani for the sixth straight game due to a strained right oblique.

“A lot of good at-bats and good baseball today,” manager Phil Nevin said.

Brett Phillips and Matt Thaiss had solo shots for the Angels, who won for just the second time in nine September games.. Three of the homers came off Cleveland starter Lucas Giolito (7-13), claimed by the Guardians on Aug. 31 after he was put on waivers by the Angels.

José Ramírez and Josh Naylor went deep for the Guardians, who have dropped two of three in the four-game series.

“Kind of a weird night. We didn’t have a lot of hits and two of ours left the ballpark,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

Anderson (6-6) worked a season-high eight innings and allowed only two runs on four hits with four strikeouts. After Naylor’s homer to right-center tied the game at 2 in the third, the left-hander permitted just two more baserunners.

Anderson retired nine straight batters before Ramírez singled with two outs in the eighth.

“It was a great performance. He threw a lot of quality pitches and was efficient,” Nevin said.

O’Hoppe homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career with a two-run shot in the first to put the Angels up 2-1. Grichuk provided some breathing room with a two-run homer down the right-field line in the eighth.

“Something clicked in that first home run yesterday and I’m just trying to build off that,” said O’Hoppe, who missed four months earlier this season due to a left shoulder injury. “I feel like I can play like that consistently. It is just a matter of finding that feeling and going off that.”

Phillips hit a shot to right leading off the third. It was his first homer since July 17, 2022, with Tampa Bay. Thaiss went deep for the second time in his last six games in the fourth.

Ramírez, the second batter of the game, put Cleveland up with a solo shot to center. It was his seventh homer in his last 22 games against the Angels. It also was his 214th with the Guardians, which tied him with Andre Thornton for eighth in franchise history.