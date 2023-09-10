Ohtani Misses 6th Straight Game As Angels Place Infielder Luis Rengifo On Injured List

Yandy Díaz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 7-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Taylor Walls drew a two-out walk from Tayler Saucedo (3-2) before Díaz connected on his opposite-field drive to right.

Díaz also had a pinch-hit RBI double during a two-run seventh as Tampa Bay went up 5-4.

The Rays hold a 7 1/2-game lead over Seattle and Toronto for the top AL wild card. Tampa Bay started the day four back of AL East-leading Baltimore, while the Mariners were a half-game behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

Colin Poche (11-3) pitched a perfect ninth to get the win.

Seattle slugger Julio Rodríguez hit his career-high 29th homer and is one short of joining Alex Rodriguez as the only Mariners to have 30 homers and 30 steals in the same season.