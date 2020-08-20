OJ Simpson Slams Donald Trump' MAGA Slogan, Says USA Was Always Great

OJ Simpson took to Twitter this week to speak about politics ahead of the upcoming elections. The 73-year-old retired NFL player encouraged everyone watching to cast a vote, but also mentioned President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan. The Pro Football Hall of Famer apparently saw one of his friends wear a MAGA hat, which he admitting to having a problem with.

OJ Simpson says Donald Trump's MAGA slogan bothers him

"It's the 'again' that bothers me," Simpson said in his one minute and 50 seconds long video. He went on to talk about Harry S Truman, who was the president when he was born. He listed more presidents like Barack Obama and Goerge Bush, confidently stating that the USA was great under all these presidents. "We were the No. 1 nation there is. All of these politicians today, they're standing on the shoulders of the giants who ran this country before them," added the 1973 NFL MVP. In his video, Simpson did not mention Trump by name.

OJ Simpson on voting for Donald Trump during the 2016 US Presidential elections

According to a TMZ report, in 2018, Simpson was asked about voting for Trump in the 2016 election. Simpson had replied with a "probably not", and added that there are only a few people he knew who he would vote to be president. "Some of my best, best besties I would not vote to be president."

Trump has been using his MAGA slogan for the last four years. After George Floyd's tragic death on May 25, Trump told reporters that "MAGA loves the Black people." However, he's reportedly used MAGA since 2011. While talking about running for the elections back then, Trump spoke about having all his options open and wanting to make America great again.

OJ Simpson has previously spoken about Floyd's death on his Twitter account. The five-time Pro Bowler stated that the incident has angered many people and what everyone is witnessing is a reaction of fear that nothing was going to be done about the murder. He recalled the 1992 riots in Los Angeles where police were filmed beating up black motorist Rodney King as he laid on the ground. White law enforcement officers like Derek Chavin will always continue to abuse black men until the US justice system takes some strict action, Simpson added. While the NFL icon understands that it takes time to investigate and arrest someone, he 'guaranteed' everyone that if Chauvin was black, he would have already been in jail. Simpson has spent nine years in jail after being convicted for armed robbery and kidnapping and was released in 2017. He currently lives in Las Vegas.

(Image credit: AP)