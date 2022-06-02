Oleksandr Usyk Vs Anthony Joshua: Much Anticipated Rematch Set To Be Held In Saudi Arabia

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk left his native Ukraine in late March after helping his war-hit country defend its sovereignty against the invading Russian forces. The WBA, IBF and WBO boxing champion commenced training for the much-anticipated rematch against British boxer Anthony Joshua, which was earlier supposed to be held in June. Usyk defeated Joshua by a unanimous decision in September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and won the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts.

Earlier in January 2022, it was being reported that Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wanted the match to be held in the UK, and after almost five months, it has now come to light that the boxers will be headed to Saudi Arabia for the summer rematch. As per Sky Sports, a date for the heavyweight title bout is yet to be confirmed, however, the Jeddah Super Dome management has confirmed that it is the preferred venue to host the blockbuster boxing match.

The JSD management also told Sky Sports that the event is expected to take place on July 23, despite reports claiming a delay. Meanwhile, Joshua regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019, before losing them to Usyk last year. He was eager to fight for the belts again in the Spring, but the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the proceedings.

Oleksandr Usyk joined the Kyiv Territorial Defense force

While fighting for Ukraine in the ongoing war, Usyk was pictured carrying an automatic rifle, alongside three other armed men in the Kyiv Territorial Defense force. Usyk joined the army alongside the Klitschko brothers and his long-time friend Vasiliy Lomachenko. Russia’s invasion began towards the end of February and has seen millions of people fleeing the country for their lives so far.

As per the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), around four million refugees from Ukraine crossed borders to neighbouring countries in the first five weeks of the war. As of now, over seven million Ukrainians have been forced to go to countries like Poland, Romania, Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, Slovakia and Belarus. Usyk was one of the prominent Ukrainian sports personalities who left the country and have started preparing for their events now.

(Image: AP)