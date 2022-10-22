Oliveira Vs Makhachev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UFC 280 In UK, India & US?

The blockbuster UFC 280 pay-per-view event is all set to take place this weekend and the headline match is none other than the Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev feud for the vacant lightweight title. Oliveira, who has a stunning record of 33-8-0, was forced to drop the lightweight title ahead of the UFC 274 pay-per-view in May after he missed the required weight by a narrow margin.

However, the Brazilian mixed martial artist beat Gaethje by submission soon after to set up a fantastic clash against Makhachev, who has a record of 22-1-0. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting feud between the two, here is a look at how to watch UFC 280 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev live streaming details.

What time will UFC 280 main card begin?

The UFC 280 main card will begin live at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 22.

Where will UFC 280 take place?

UFC 280 will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

How to watch UFC 280 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch UFC 280 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev feud will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 1, TEN 2 and TEN 3 channels. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the matches of the main card on the official social media handles of the UFC.

Oliveira vs Makhachev live streaming details

As for the Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Where to watch UFC 280 live in US?

US fans wanting to watch UFC 280 will need to stream it live via ESPN+. The main card event will begin live at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 22.

How to watch Oliveira vs Makhachev live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch UFC 280 can tune in to the BT Sports Network. The main card will begin live at 7:00 PM BST on Saturday, October 22.