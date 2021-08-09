Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar Suffers Family Tragedy; Informed Of Sister's Death Upon Return

Indian Sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar returned to India from Tokyo to a grand welcome at the Trichy airport, in Tamil Nadu. However, her happiness quickly turned into grief as she heard of her elder sister Gayatri passing away after reaching her village. She belongs to the Gundue village near Tiruchirappalli in the state of Tamil Nadu and was part of the 4x400 relay team as a backup in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She was unaware of the news about her sister during her entire stay with the Indian Olympic Contingent. Her sister reportedly passed away last month, owing to an illness.

Her family had decided that they won’t share this heartbreaking news with her as they wanted her to remain focused on her training and win a medal for the country. The athlete’s family had gone through a lot of sacrifices to make Dhanalaksmi capable of representing India in the world’s biggest sports carnival. Upon hearing the news, she broke down inconsolably and fell to her knees. She kept her face covered with her hands and cried over the death of her elder sister, who had been a huge support in her life.

Surpassing PT Usha's record, which she held for 23 years.

Earlier in April 2021, Dhanalakshmi had put up a phenomenal performance during the selection trials at the NIS and beat PT Usha’s record in the 200m heats with a timing of 23.26 seconds. She broke PT Usha’s record that she held for 23 long years. She also won the gold against Dutee Chand in the 100 m race with a timing of 11.39 seconds in March during the Federation Cup. Born into a poor family, Dhanalakshmi lost her father at an early age and her mother Usha raised her. Usha, a farmer, had faced a lot of hardships in life but always supported her daughter to take up sports as a career despite the financial troubles they faced. Dhanalakshmi was a kho-kho player in her initial athletics days, later on, shifting to sprint and training under Indian railway athlete, Manikanda Arumugam. She made her international debut for India at the 2019 Summer Universiade competing in the women's 100m, women's 200m women's 4×100 meters relay events.

(Image Source: Twitter)