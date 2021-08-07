Olympian Makes Cricket Lovers Go Gaga With His Cover-drive Action At Tokyo Games; Watch

New Zealand athlete Tomas Walsh on Thursday won his second consecutive Olympic bronze medal in the men's shot put event after he barely managed to get into the finals. Walsh registered a throw of 22.47m to finish third on the podium. Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs of the United States won gold and silver medals respectively. This was the first time in Olympics history when the same set of athletes repeated their standings from the previous edition of the games. The trio had won gold, silver, and bronze at the Rio Olympics as well.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Walsh's cover-drive action after winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. In a video going viral on social media, Walsh could be seen imitating cricket's cover-drive shot while making an entry into the arena. Cricket is not yet an Olympic event, but it is unquestionably one of the most popular games in the world, second only to football. New Zealand is an active cricketing nation that recently defeated India in the World Test Championship final.

Here's how cricket lovers on social media reacted to Walsh's cover-drive action. One individual jokingly commented saying, "So much depth in New Zealand cricket." Another individual wrote, "This is incredible. Shadow batting on the big stage".

Cricket in Olympics

Although the Olympic Games is the biggest sporting event in the world, cricket has been excluded from the marquee event for the longest time. The only time cricket featured in the games was way back in the 1900 Summer Olympic Games with only a men's contest. However, the likes of BCCI and ECB, cricket's two strongest bodies, have shown a renewed commitment to exploring ways to make it happen. Earlier in April, news agency PTI quoted a source from the BCCI as saying that if cricket is included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, both men's and women's national teams will be allowed to take part. The source further added that the women's team will be playing the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

Image: theaccnz/Insta