Olympian Manu Bhaker Urges India To Boycott CWG 2022 For Excluding Shooting At Event

Multiple World Cup gold medallist and Olympian Manu Bhaker has urged India to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games as shooting has not been included this year. The 20-year-old, who recently won three gold and two silver medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, was a part of a three-women trio that defeated hosts Germany 16-2 in the 25m pistol team final. Her other two teammates Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan were teenagers.

Manu Bhaker urges India to boycott Commonwealth Games 2022

While speaking to ANI after her triumph at the ISSF Junior World Cup, Manu Bhaker explained that India should boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games to send a strong message to the organisers for not including shooting in the competition. Shooting is not the only sport that has not been included, as the CWG committee has also decided to exclude archery and wrestling, other sports that India has been dominant in.

While speaking about the need of boycotting the Commonwealth Games, Bhaker said, "Shooting is not included this year. It will probably not be included in the next year's tournament as well. I think it is wrong to drop the sport. If we want shooting to be included then I think the Indian team should boycott the tournament and this will make a bold statement."

The 20-year-old did not only express her frustrations recently, as earlier, she had also put up a Tweet, wherein she explained that because 'UK and Australian athletes' are afraid of Indians, they have asked for these events to not be included in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Manu Bhaker delighted with Junior World Cup success

While speaking to ANI, Manu Bhaker also explained how delighted she was with her success at the Junior World Cup, as she said, "I won five medals, two silver and three gold. The tournament was very special for me, as I'll be turning senior shortly. And I am very happy."

Following Bhaker's staggering recent success, she also had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which she believes helped her in gaining motivation for further success. "It is motivating for every athlete to meet the Prime Minister of the country. So this is a proud and honouring moment for every player. I think people's interest is now developing in different sports as well. About 4 or 5 years ago, people did not know that shooting was a sport."