Olympian Sajan Prakash 'glad' To Be The First Indian Swimmer To Get Drafted In ISL

Sajan Prakash has been drafted into the International Swimming League (ISL) for the 2021-22 season, becoming the first Indian swimmer to compete in the professional swimming league. Prakash will play for Energy Standard, a Paris-based team that won the ISL crown in its first season and ended as runners-up in the 2020 edition.

He earlier became the first Indian swimmer to qualify directly in the Olympics and now his participation in the ISL will add another feather to his cap. Prakash will be playing with some of the best players around the world including Chad le Clos, the 2012 Olympic champion in butterfly, and Sarah Sjöström, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion in butterfly.

Prakash stated that being a part of ISL is a very proud moment for himself as well as for Indian swimming. He believes that there will be more Indian participants in the league in the future which will help to increase the standards of Indian swimming. “Getting drafted to an ISL franchise is a huge recognition for me as well as for Indian swimming in general. I’m glad that the world is following Indian swimmers. There is no doubt there will be many openings for Indians in the future ISL editions. We were missing such competitions and now that we are in the company of World and Olympic champions, our standards will rise,” said Sajan Prakash to indianexpress.com

Prakash has been undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in Thrissur for the last week and was unable to make it to the ISL, which commenced on August 26 in Naples. He is sure, though, that he will be able to participate in the playoffs in November. “I will be able to join my team sometime in November, just in time for the playoffs. I did undergo short-term treatment for the injuries prior to the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After 10 days of treatment here, I feel much better and hope to return to competition soon,” added Sajan Prakash.

What is the International Swimming League?

The ISL is an international professional league founded in 2019 by Energy Standard Group, a corporation owned by Ukrainian billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin. Elite men and women swimmers from all around the world compete in the franchise-based short-course swimming league. The swimmers are divided into ten teams that fight for the ISL title throughout the season.

