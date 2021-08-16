Olympian Sajan Prakash To Undergo 2-week Ayurvedic Treatment In Kerala To Heal Neck Issues

Swimmer Sajan Prakash, who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is set to take some time off from the swimming pool to undergo a two-week Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala for long-standing neck issues. Prakash acquired the injury after suffering a slipped disc in 2019 and has been affected with pain in his left hand while swimming since then. In June 2021, he became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the ‘A’ standard time for the Olympics.

Sajan Kumar- The lone Indian men swimmer at 2016 Rio Olympics

In a conversation with PTI, Sajan expressed the shortcomings of his injury. He said, “I'm going to get an Ayurvedic treatment. It's a two-week plan. It involves massage etc, it's like totally resetting your body. When I start swimming again after this treatment it will be like starting again from the basics, slowly building up. It's a good investment for the future.”

The 27-year-old butterfly specialist had earlier accomplished a four-month rehabilitation program for his slipped disc before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed all over the world, last year. He swam the freestyle and backstroke, before venturing again into a butterfly and made an exceptional comeback breaching the ‘A’ standard time for the Olympics just a day before the qualifications for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Although the swimmer has continuously improved over the last few years, the slipped disc has still been troubling him, barring him to perform at his best. He trains in Dubai with coach Pradeep Kumar, who has shortlisted two locations in Kerala for Sajan’s treatment.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Sajan competed in the Men’s 200m and 100m butterfly. However, he couldn’t advance into the semifinals in either of the events. Born in the Idukki district of Kerala, Sajan was raised up in the Neyveli district of Tamil Nadu. He inherited his love for sports from his mother, who herself was a national level athlete in field and track events. A graduate in Computer Applications, he started practising swimming at the Neyveli Lignite City Swimming Club in Neyveli at an early age. He usually competes in the Freestyle or Butterfly events and is coached by Dronacharya awardee S Pradeep Kumar. Adding to his achievements, he was the sole Indian male swimmer to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Source: Sajan Prakash- Instagram)