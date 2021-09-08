Olympian Shiva Keshavan Calls Out Sport Authorities: ‘Winter Athletes Crowdfund Online!'

Indian Olympian Shiva Keshavan, who represents India in Luge at the Winter Olympic Games, took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the government. The 40-year-old is the first person from India to represent the country in Luge at the Winter Olympic Games. He has been vocal about the financial conditions required to compete in sports from the early stages of his career. The Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to commence on February 4 and will continue till February 20 in Beijing.

In the message he put on Twitter on September 8, Keshavan puts light on the fact that the Winter Olympics 2022 is just 150 days away. He gently reminded the government that there is not a single winter sports federation is currently recognized. Due to this, they are not eligible for funding in India. Hence, winter sports athletes have to resort to online crowd fundings to be able to compete at a global sporting event. He also tagged Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the Prime Minister’s office, and the Sports Authority of India in the post. Keshavan gets most of the funds from crowdfunding on the Internet. His uniform during the 2014 Sochi games, bore the names of 50,000 donors.

There are 150 days left for the Winter Olympics.

A reminder to the government that not a single winter sports federation is currently recognised and eligible for funding in India.

Athletes are doing crowdfunding online!@ianuragthakur @PMOIndia @Media_SAI — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) September 8, 2021

Netizens React

Upon finding the tweet by the athlete, netizens were quick to react and give their opinion on the aforementioned topic. The top reply in the post suggested Keshavan get appointments with the concerned Ministers and the Prime Minister’s office instead of seeking attention on Twitter. Keshavan quickly reverted to the critic by saying that he has met every sports minister since 1998. Meanwhile, other users asked the person to apologize to Keshavan who was trying to get something done.

Suggestion: Instead of getting RTs and attention on Twitter, kindly get appointments won’t the concerned Ministers and the PMO even and lay down whatever needs to be done and see if action is being taken or not. Maybe if not done, make noise on Twitter.

✌🏾 out, champ. — Anon (@anonperson97) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, a user named Prafull MBA Chai Wala replied by saying that he will help the athletes to raise funds.

I will raise funds for them ❤️ — Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) September 8, 2021

Another user criticized the government for not supporting inspiring athletes like Keshavan and pointed out that an average Indian doesn’t know about these sports.

REALITY CHECK:

No govt support: Not surprising

No adequate infrastructure: most sports are played in snow filled mountains

No media coverage: Coz an avg Indian doesn't knw/play No fans: For all the abv reasons

Reason:

In simple words, no one cares abt #WinterOlympics — Mirchi RJ Sameer (@MirchiRJSameer) September 8, 2021

OTHER SIDE OF THE COIN:

Olympians like @100thofasec

are awe inspiring because their stories are not just about resilience and the path less taken, but an 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹'𝘀 ability to reach for the impossible with limited resources.

A 1000 cheers to your spirit & journey🙌🏽 — Mirchi RJ Sameer (@MirchiRJSameer) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, one of the users asked everyone to make the tweet trend, so that it reaches the concerned authorities.

Then they have to listen now, if digital govt is there...if they believe in Max governance minimum government..

Let's make this trending show real sports love for India.. social media strength #BJP #winterolympic #Nifty #Crypto — Dr Rajat (@Rajatpm2025) September 8, 2021

The Winter Olympics is held every four years and includes the games that are played on ice or snow surfaces. Shiva Keshavan is a six-time Olympian and has numerous records to his name. He was the youngest ever athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics in Luge. He made his Olympics debut during the 1998 Nagano games at the age of 16.

(Image Source: Shiva Keshavan- Facebook/ AP)