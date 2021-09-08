Last Updated:

Olympian Shiva Keshavan Calls Out Sport Authorities: ‘Winter Athletes Crowdfund Online!'

Shiva Keshavan talks about the dire condition of the winter sports athletes in India ahead of the Winter Olympic Games that begin on February 4, 2022.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Winter Olympics

(Image Source: Shiva Keshavan- Facebook/ AP)


Indian Olympian Shiva Keshavan, who represents India in Luge at the Winter Olympic Games, took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the government. The 40-year-old is the first person from India to represent the country in Luge at the Winter Olympic Games. He has been vocal about the financial conditions required to compete in sports from the early stages of his career. The Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to commence on February 4 and will continue till February 20 in Beijing.

In the message he put on Twitter on September 8, Keshavan puts light on the fact that the Winter Olympics 2022 is just 150 days away. He gently reminded the government that there is not a single winter sports federation is currently recognized. Due to this, they are not eligible for funding in India. Hence, winter sports athletes have to resort to online crowd fundings to be able to compete at a global sporting event. He also tagged Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the Prime Minister’s office, and the Sports Authority of India in the post. Keshavan gets most of the funds from crowdfunding on the Internet. His uniform during the 2014 Sochi games, bore the names of 50,000 donors.

Netizens React

Upon finding the tweet by the athlete, netizens were quick to react and give their opinion on the aforementioned topic. The top reply in the post suggested Keshavan get appointments with the concerned Ministers and the Prime Minister’s office instead of seeking attention on Twitter. Keshavan quickly reverted to the critic by saying that he has met every sports minister since 1998. Meanwhile, other users asked the person to apologize to Keshavan who was trying to get something done.

Meanwhile, a user named Prafull MBA Chai Wala replied by saying that he will help the athletes to raise funds.

Another user criticized the government for not supporting inspiring athletes like Keshavan and pointed out that an average Indian doesn’t know about these sports.

Meanwhile, one of the users asked everyone to make the tweet trend, so that it reaches the concerned authorities.

The Winter Olympics is held every four years and includes the games that are played on ice or snow surfaces. Shiva Keshavan is a six-time Olympian and has numerous records to his name. He was the youngest ever athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics in Luge. He made his Olympics debut during the 1998 Nagano games at the age of 16.

(Image Source: Shiva Keshavan- Facebook/ AP)

