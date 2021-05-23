Olympian Sushil Kumar Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell In Chhatrasal Stadium Case

Weeks after Sushil Kumar was reported absconding, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the Olympic wrestler in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case. As per Special CP-Special Cell Neeraj Thakur, Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi on Sunday morning along with his associate Ajay Kumar in the murder of 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Rana. A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested the wrestler Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of the national capital. He will be produced before the District Court via video-conferencing in the afternoon.

Sushil Kumar arrested after Court denies bail

This comes days after a Delhi court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea given the grave charges (including murder) that had been pressed against him. Fearing arrest, the wrestler had moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail. The Delhi Police had issued a look-out notice and a non-bailable warrant for the absconding wrestler and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on his whereabouts. A reward of Rs. 50,000 was announced by the Delhi Police for his associate Ajay.

What is the Chhatrasal Stadium case?

As per sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi.

"Several teams have been formed to trace out alleged persons including Sushil Kumar. We're probing the role of Sushil Kumar as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found", Addl. Dy Commissioner of Police-I, NW Delhi said to ANI.

Sushil Kumar however claimed that he has nothing to do with the incident, even though we went missing shortly after this statement. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident" he said.