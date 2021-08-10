Olympic Bronze-medalist Bajrang Punia Given Hero's Welcome On Return From Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia, on Monday, received a hero's welcome as he reached his hometown, Sonipat in Haryana, after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On his return home, the Indian wrestler was welcomed by a huge crowd. The 27-years-old from Haryana became the second wrestler to reach the podium at the Games after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. Punia was also given the honour of carrying the Indian Flag at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

Bajrang Punia receives a rousing welcome

Olympic bronze-medalist Bajrang Punia reached home to a rousing welcome from his family and villagers. He was received by a large crowd who danced and celebrated his victorious return to his residence in Sonipat. Punia, who was carried by locals to his parents handed his medal to his mother.

Speaking to ANI, amid the celebrations, Punia said, “I thank people for giving me so much love and respect. It feels good to return home. I will first visit my doctor for my injury treatment.” Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia's coach Emzarios Bentinidis also received a warm welcome. “It's an amazing day for me. Despite injuries, we kept working and concentrated on winning a medal. It was not possible to come to India without a medal. This is my result as well. We trained for over 3 years,” Bentinidis said on his return.

Bajrang Punia shares gratitude after leading Indian contingent

Earlier, the star Indian wrestler was given the opportunity to lead the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics' closing ceremony. Punia carried the Indian flag with contingents from other countries as the Tokyo Olympics came to an end. With the ceremony, the largest Indian contingent bid adieu to the 2020 Games, after finishing their most successful Olympic campaign with seven medals.

Following the event, Punia thanked the people of India for the opportunity, and said that he will work hard "to keep the flag of my country high." Earlier, Punia had said that he is now eyeing gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics. "I want to thank everyone for their prayer, love and support as I could win a medal in Olympics. I thank the wrestling federation and supporting staff," the wrestler said. Punia also mentioned that he was disappointed that he couldn't win the gold medal in this bout. However, he promised that he would strive to win it in Paris in 2024.

Bajrang Punia's bronze win

Punia, who went into the Tokyo Olympics with high hopes clinched bronze for the country at the Men's Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category. Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to clinch the bronze medal. With this win, he became the sixth ever Indian wrestler to receive an Olympic medal. Punia, who completely dominated Niyazbekov in the match, was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind for his performance.

(Image: ANI)