Olympic Champ Mirabai Chanu Meets Her Family After 2 Years; Thanks Parents For Sacrifices

India’s weightlifting sensation, Mirabai Chanu, who made the Nation proud by clinching the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is finally yielding the fruits she had reaped throughout her life.

The weightlifting champion met her parents and family, after almost 2 years and termed the feeling as something 'beyond words.'

Chanu returned to her hometown in Imphal, Manipur, on Tuesday and is now spending some quality time with her family.

Mirabai's love for parents

Taking to Twitter, Chanu expressed her gratitude to her mother and father for supporting her and for making all sacrifices for her.

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021

Notably, Manipur's Mirabai Chanu had launched India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chanu receives an exciting welcome at hometown

Chanu on Tuesday received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

This silver medal is even more special because of the love people of India and my state Manipur have shown me. I'm grateful to each and every person who came today to congratulate me and gave me their blessings. pic.twitter.com/f5ltSNqHXo — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 27, 2021

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur had on Monday felicitated the first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics for India. After being felicitated, the Indian weightlifter arrived in Imphal amid a roaring welcome by the people. It was a marvellous reception for Chanu as people lined up in the streets of Imphal to welcome the Olympic champion.

Responding to the love and affection that she received, Mirabai said, "The silver medal is even more special because of the love people of India and my state Manipur have shown me. I'm grateful to each and every person who came today to congratulate me and gave me their blessings."

Manipur CM to appoint Olympic medallist as ASP (Sports)

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was also at the Imphal airport to welcome Mirabai Chanu. Manipur Government on Monday has decided to appoint Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

"Mirabai Chanu would also be rewarded with Rs 1 crore as announced by the government," Chief Minister Singh had said.

He also said that Olympian Judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi would be promoted from the post of Constable to Sub-Inspector.

The Chief Minister said that all the participants from the state would be given Rs 25 lakh each. He also said the state government has decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon.

Image Credit: Mirabai Twitter