Olympic Champion Zac Stubblety-Cook Smashes Men’s 200m Breaststroke World Record

Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook delivered yet another outstanding performance as he set a new world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships on May 19. The 23-year old finished in just two minutes and 5.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous best of two minutes and 6.12 seconds set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Zac Stubblety-Cook, who previously held the Commonwealth record with a time of 2:06.28 set last June, went even faster on Thursday at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide to claim a new world record. Meanwhile, the 23-year old had also set a staggering time of 2:06.38 to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Games last year, a time that was also good enough for the Olympic record.

On setting the new world record, an elated Zac Stubblety-Cook said, "It's a bit surreal, to be perfectly honest. It doesn't feel real," It will probably sink in over the next few days. I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best, but that is just something else."

The Australian swimmer added that while he always had a goal to break the 2:06 mark, he admitted that people did not get many opportunities to do so. He concluded his comments by stating that the process has always been more important to him rather than thinking that he wanted to break the world record.

As a result of this breathtaking performance, Zac Stubblety-Cook also became the only Australian man to hold a current long-course world record. Moreover, he was Australia's first Olympic champion in the event since Ian O'Brien won the competition all the way back in 1964.

The 23-year old finished the event more than four seconds clear of second-placed Matthew Wilson, who managed a time of two minutes and 10.14. Meanwhile, Adam Selwood finished the event in third and won the bronze medal. Following such a historic achievement at such a young age, Zac Stubblety-Cook will hope for plenty more success to come in the future.