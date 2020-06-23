'Olympic Day Is A Symbol Of Hope': IOA President Narinder Batra

Underlying the values of excellence, respect, friendship, and solidarity, the Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra stressed the need to see the Olympic Day (June 23) as a symbol of hope during this unprecedented pandemic gripping the world.

"During these times, it is prudent to remember our Olympic value to be our guiding light. Through all the challenges we may face, the values of excellence, friendship, respect, and solidarity should be our guiding force. As we celebrate our Olympic Day, during this difficult and unprecedented time, we must see it as a symbol of hope. Sports has the ability to transform our lives and way of thinking, makes us act like a team in a positive manner for the greater cause. This is a vision we must share with everyone during this challenging time. We must celebrate the power of sports and look forward to Tokyo Olympics to be held in 2021," Batra shared his feelings in a video message sent to all his IOA colleagues, NSFs, State Associations, and athletes.

This comes as a nice gesture from the IOA president who has imposed a strict home quarantine on himself after a few members from his home and office, including his father, had tested positive for COVID-19. Updating his health conditions, he said: "I am happy to say that I am healthy, safe, and speaking to you on this Olympic Day. I wish all athletes, colleagues in IOA, NSFs and state association officials, sporting fraternity and sports lovers, my heartfelt wishes on this Olympic Day."

Image credits: PTI