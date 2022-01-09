Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Gives Fitness Goals In New Workout Video; WATCH

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner for India, Neeraj Chopra took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video of his intense fitness regime, giving major fitness goals to many of his followers. Chopra recently moved to the United States in a bid to get away from the unnecessary limelight in India and focus on his fitness. After winning the gold medal in Men’s Javelin throw at Tokyo on August 7, 2021, the 24-year-old athlete hasn’t participated in any competition.

Meanwhile, captioning the video, Chopra captioned the video, “Effort and hard work have no substitutes,” and left his fans in awe of his rigorous workout routine. He is now reviving his fitness after spending time celebrating his success in the Olympics. Earlier during a press conference after Neeraj had revealed to the reporters that he had gained close to 12 kilos after he set himself free to eat everything, including sweets.

Watch Neeraj Chopra's rigorous training routine in the USA-

Neeraj Chopra's training camp in the United States

As per ANI, Chopra started his 90-day off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, USA last month. He started his preparation for the upcoming 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games at the prestigious training centre. His training camp started last month on December 5 and will end on March 4, 2021. The Olympic gold medalist is preparing for the action-packed season with coach Klaus Bartonietz. He won the gold medal after throwing the javelin to a distance of 87.58 meters and now he aims at crossing the 90 m mark

Neeraj Chopra's action-packed schedule in 2022

On December 8, last month, Chopra took to his Twitter handle and said, “छोड़ो कल की बातें, कल की बात पुरानी। Ek naye target ki Taraf badhte hue aa chuka hoon USA apni off-season training ke liye. Itne kam samay mein zaroori approvals ke liye @Media_SAI DG sir, TOPS aur @afiindia ki teams aur sabhi sahyogiyo ko dhanyavad.“ The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be held in August 2022 in Oregon, USA, while the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in July-August in Birmingham. At the same time, the 2022 Asian Games will be held in September 2022.

(Instagram Image: @neeraj__chopra)