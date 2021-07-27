Olympic Gymnast Ends Floor Routine With Tribute To BLM, Says 'we’re All Same & Beautiful'

Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado on July 25 paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement by ending her floor routine in Olympic qualifying on one knee. According to AP, the 18-year-old said that the closing of her routine was choreographed in homage to the BLM movement that spread around the world after African-American Geroge Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis last summer. She ended her floor routine on one knee, her head back and her right fist thrust straight into the air.

The 18-year-old at the end of her floor routine, Luciana Alvarado took a knee, put her left arm behind her back and raised her right fist to the sky. pic.twitter.com/3Cjvx9RHKE — ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) July 25, 2021

Alvarado said that after she performed the same move at training, she hoped to highlight the importance of equal rights on a global stage, and champion treating all with respect and dignity. “Because we’re all the same and we’re beautiful and amazing,” she said. It is worth mentioning that Alvarado is the first gymnast from Costa Roca to qualify for the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee has placed restrictions on political protests during the games. “No form of advertising or other publicity shall be allowed,” the IOC rules state. However, Alvarado is unlikely to be punished as her BLM tribute was part of her routine, AP reports claim. But as she scored 12.166 on the floor, her points are not enough to take her to the finals.

Before Sunday’s event, Alvarado also expressed her thoughts during GymCastic podcast. “I feel like if you do something that brings everyone together, you know, and you see that here, like ‘Yes, you’re one of mine, you understand things,’ the importance of everyone treated with respect and dignity and everyone having the same rights because we’re all the same and we’re all beautiful and amazing,” she said.

Netizens ‘proud’ of Alvarado

Meanwhile, Alvarado has won the hearts of millions by paying a tribute to the BLM movement on the biggest stage in the world. While one Twitter user said, “I cannot help but feel proud,” another added, “Love the courage”. Several users also flooded the comments section with “barvo” and “excellent”.

Beautiful! — 🇦🇺🇿🇦 Madeline Green 🏳️‍🌈🌏 (@MadelineGreen71) July 26, 2021

Excellent — Deborah Simmons (@DeborahSimmon) July 26, 2021

She is incredibly gifted and has a heart of gold and love for fellow human beings. May God bless Luciana Alvarado!



The racists & haters n killer cops are clearly in the minority. The Almighty God, the God of Creation, is gradually wiping out racism & hatred. #BlackLivesMatter — Dr J. Kally-Williams (@kallywilli) July 26, 2021

(With inputs from AP)